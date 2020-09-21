Investigators seize more than 24 pounds of drugs worth over $500,000 in Forsyth County in August

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office say they seized more than 24 pounds of illegal narcotics with more than a half a million dollars throughout the month of August.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office announced that the Special Investigative Services Division seized 2.43 pounds of methamphetamine, 3.55 pounds of cocaine, 18.85 pounds of marijuana, 107.5 grams of heroin and “some” ecstacy, Xanax, oxycodone and other opiates.

All in all, the drugs have an estimated street value of $518,330.

Forsyth County investigators also seized 18 handguns and $30,602.93 in cash.

Another $1,070,502 in cash was seized and will be split amongst investigating agencies.