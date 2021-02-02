Investigators seek answers after homemade explosives found in Gibsonville neighborhood

GIBSONVILLE, N.C. — The explosives mystery is getting serious in Gibsonville. The FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have joined the investigation.

For the last several months Gibsonville police have responded to a number of “explosions” in the same neighborhood.

On Jan. 25, they discovered a suspected homemade explosive device on Wood Street. A few days later a second device was found on a neighbor’s porch.

So far, all the suspicious packages have been isolated to one area.

Ray Holmes works nearby and says he is worried that could change if whoever responsible isn’t caught soon.

“We have drivers coming, truckers coming, and we don’t need anybody coming along dropping something off and not knowing what it is, and all of a sudden we hear that wires are hanging out of bags and stuff like that. We got to fix that,” said Holmes.

Gibsonville police requested the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit on Monday to search the area because they are trained to sniff out explosive materials.

Police are offering a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest.