CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WGHP) — The alert for the campus shooting at UNC-Chapel Hill went out at 1:04 p.m. on Monday. Within seconds, thousands of parents were trying to reach their kids.

A day later, many are reflecting on what they went through, especially in the hours before the shooting suspect was found and the all-clear was given.

The hardest part was when parents and students alike did not know if there was an active shooter roaming campus for hours on Monday afternoon.

“She said, ‘I want to let you know before it hits the news, there’s an active shooter, and we are on lockdown,’” said Michelle Cherry, a UNC-Chapel Hill parent in Winston-Salem. “And my heart literally just went right to my toes.”

As law enforcement agencies swarmed campus, searching for the shooter, she tried to keep her daughter calm as she sheltered in place in the student union.

“Instantly, I knew I had to remain calm as possible so she would remain calm as possible,” Cherry said.

She texted her back to get away from windows then to take deep breaths and breathe in through her nose and out through her mouth.

“We practice active shooter drills in schools and things like that but actually having your child experience it … was very unreal,” Cherry said.

She texted her parents to let them know the lockdown was finally lifted, and her dad gave her this advice: “Be careful out there, Bre. Head on a swivel.”

“I actually Facetimed her. I needed to … see her,” Cherry said.

Greensboro mom Monica Thorn got a phone call after the alert went out from her son who is a junior at UNC-Chapel Hill.

“He said, ‘Mom I just wanted to let you know there is an active shooter on campus, but I am home. I am OK,” Thorn said.

She was relieved he wasn’t near the science lab where the shooting happened, but she immediately wanted more information.

“It seemed like a long two to three hours with not a lot of detail,” Thorn said.

Her son stayed in his college apartment, sheltering in place while the manhunt went on. It finally ended around 2:30 p.m.

“Fear, shock, disbelief … just wonder if they would know what to do,” she said.

Both parents say they would have liked a little more details in the alerts from the university.

On Tuesday, university officials acknowledged they will review how they shared information and work to improve it if needed.