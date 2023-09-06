CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Tailei Qi, 34, of Chapel Hill has been indicted by a grand jury, according to the Orange County District Attorney.

District Attorney Jeff Neiman confirmed the indictment to CBS 17 Tuesday afternoon. The indictment comes eight days after the 34-year-old graduate student is accused of going on campus to the Caudill Labs building before fatally shooting adjunct professor Dr. Zijie Yan.

Qi was charged the day after the Aug. 28 shooting. His charges include first-degree murder and a weapons count, for which he was jailed without bond. According to Neiman, Qi was indicted on both charges Tuesday.

The shooting turned into an hours-long lockdown for students and staff across the campus, which has since prompted criticism from students on the university’s response.

Yan was Qi’s faculty adviser and Qi worked with Yan’s research group.