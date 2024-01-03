GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Sgt. Philip Dale Nix’s body will return from Raleigh this afternoon with an escort from the Greensboro Police Department.

Greensboro Police Department escorted Nix’s body to Raleigh early Wednesday and confirmed they would be escorting it back later in the afternoon on Wednesday as well, leaving Raleigh around 1 p.m.

Nix was shot and killed on Dec. 30, 2023, after approaching three suspects accused of stealing beer from the Sheetz on Sandy Ridge Road. One of the suspects, Jamere Justice Foster, allegedly opened fire on Nix, shooting him five times. Two other suspects are accused of escaping the scene and suggesting destroying evidence of the crime.

Foster has been charged with first-degree murder in Nix’s death and was given no bond.

Greensboro Emergency Services and Greensboro Fire Department confirmed that they would also participate in the processional, as well as staging on bridges across the city.

The route will follow I-40 into Guilford and then take the outer loop, I-840, exiting where I-73 comes in near Holden Road before concluding off of Gate City Boulevard.

Be aware of the potential traffic delays this could cause.