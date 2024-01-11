GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The funeral for Sgt. Dale Nix was held in Greensboro on Thursday afternoon.

“We hope to never do another one … Unfortunately, it is going to happen, and when it happens, we are fortunate to be able to do it and give that officer the honor of carrying them to their last ride,” said Sgt. Rodrick Murphy from the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

Murphy led the Caisson Unit on Thursday for Nix’s community.

The team was made up of state troopers and is one of only three across the country that provide the special honor.

The Caisson Unit takes a lot of pride in what they do, but it’s not for themselves. It’s to honor Nix and provide his family with some comfort.

“We want to do the best we can for the family so that they can see their father and husband be sent off one last time,” Trooper Robert Rhodes said.

It’s the most memorable moment for these troopers.

“It’s very emotional for us … We know that a brother or sister have given their life … and we are doing this mission for them, and we want to do the absolute best mission we can for them,” Murphy said.

The team started preparations days before the funeral.

“In preparation, taking a couple hours per horse to wash and groom and get everything clean,” Rhodes said.

Every detail is immaculate. It takes constant work to keep the horses in pristine condition.

“The feed we give them has a mineral in it and stuff to keep the fur really shiny … When we wash them, the soap we use helps give them a shine,” Murphy said.

The horses stay at a farm with one of the troopers.

“I’m blessed to have the opportunity to have the horses at my house, and I get to wake up every morning, feed, clean the stalls, take care of the equipment and take care of the horse during the day,” Rhodes said.

When that phone call comes in that they are needed for a funeral, they’re ready and so are the horses.

“We call it game day when the funeral is ready, and it seems like the horses know it is game day, and their attitudes change … They do an ultimate beautiful ride,” Murphy said.

It’s a sight that pulls straight at your heart strings as a hero gets his final sendoff.

“I get through it with prayer, and my Lord and savior Jesus Christ … I encourage my troopers to do the same thing,” Murphy said.

The North Carolina Caisson Unit is a non-profit that is completely funded through donations. They go all over the state and to the surrounding states to provide the honor to fallen heroes.