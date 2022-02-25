NC Republicans ask US Supreme Court to block Congressional map

From left, Superior Court Judges Nathaniel Poovey, Graham Shirley and Dawn Layton listen to testimony during a partisan gerrymandering trial over North Carolina’s new political maps, Jan. 3, 2022 at a courtroom at Campbell University School of Law in Raleigh, N.C. The panel of trial judges made additional changes to North Carolina’s congressional district map Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022 declaring that the latest U.S. House redistricting performed by the General Assembly fails to meet standards of partisan fairness set recently by the state Supreme Court. (Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Republican legislators have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to block a congressional redistricting plan that state judges drew this week.

Friday’s appeal initiates a last-ditch effort to derail a map that likely would give state Democrats another seat on Capitol Hill in 2023.

A three-judge judicial panel adopted its own plan for U.S. House districts on Wednesday after deciding a map approved by the Republican-controlled General Assembly failed to meet the standards the state Supreme Court set for partisan fairness.

The GOP legislators’ attorney says the judges overstepped their authority because the U.S. Constitution gives legislatures the job of setting the manner of holding congressional elections.