CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Keenya Taylor wears many hats in the Salvation Army in Moore County, since she works alone.

The past two weeks have been busy for her, as she worked to assist families impacted after two energy substations were attacked leading to county-wide power outages.

“It’s not back to normal in fact it’s already hard because people were already struggling before now,” Taylor said.

Taylor said the power outage caused some families to lose all of their food and medications like insulin. Many of them are on fixed incomes, while others lost wages after not being able to work for days. It’s forcing some to choose between rent or food.

“We try to help with the utilities to kind of give them grace to buy their food or help with their rent,” Taylor said.

Moore County Sheriff’s investigators are still trying to figure out who severely damaged the substations back on December 3.

“Very very heartbreaking because it’s so much it can become overwhelming. And you want to help everyone but you just don’t have the resources or when I have the resources they can only go so far,” Taylor said.

Taylor worries some kids might not have a Christmas as a direct impact of the outage.

“Christmas is coming up so then they had to some are using that money for, children who weren’t able to get on our Angel Tree Program,” she said. “It’s a lot that has happened and it’s going to take more than a week to get us situated.”