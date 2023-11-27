MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Nearly a full year after two electrical substations were repeatedly shot, taking them offline and plunging a huge swath of a North Carolina county into darkness, law enforcement agencies are offering updates on the investigation.

The two Duke Energy substations, both located in Moore County, were shot into on the evening of Dec. 3, 2022, leaving 45,000+ customers without power for several days while energy crews worked to repair the damages.

On Monday, the Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields released the following statement:

We are approaching one year since one of the most difficult times for the Moore County community. On December 3, 2022, two electrical substations were attacked, knocking out power for five long days and nights for many of our residents. We pulled together, helped to feed our neighbors, housed those who needed warmth, and assisted people with special needs. As Sheriff, I want to assure you our investigation into the power attacks has not stopped. My Detectives and our partners at the FBI continue to work tirelessly on this case. We have pursued hundreds of leads since the start of the investigation and continue to receive them. We have scoured local businesses and residential areas and have conducted hundreds of interviews in search of any information associated with the attacks. Although it is not prudent to share all the details of this case, we are working diligently to hold those responsible accountable for their actions and see justice served for our communities. In addition to the ongoing investigation, our office has worked directly with Senator Tom McInnis and other legislators on taking measures to improve infrastructure security. As such, with the passing of Senate Bill 58, penalties have been strengthened for violators of the law who commit property crimes against utility companies. I was also able to meet with U. S. Congressman Richard Hudson and other members of Congress in Pinehurst at a Field Hearing to discuss the importance of infrastructure security on a national level. I would like to remind the public that any information you have concerning the attacks, however small, might be significant to this investigation and should be provided to law enforcement. The reward remains at $100,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case. Moore County, the FBI, the North Carolina Governor’s Office, and Duke Energy are each offering $25,000. If you have information, please call the Moore County Sheriff’s Office tip line at (910) 947-4444, the FBI at 1-800-CALL FBI, or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov. Sheriff Ronnie Fields

Earlier this year, the NC Medical Examiner’s Office deemed the death of 87-year-old Karin Zoanelli a homicide as a direct result of the shooting, after the blackout cut off her medical equipment for an extended amount of time, directly leading to her passing on Dec. 4.

The shootings in Moore County are one of three separate substation shootings in North Carolina in the span of as many months that the FBI has been investigating. The first took place in Jones County on November 11, knocking out power for a few hours. Then on January 17, an EnergyUnited substation in Randolph County was shot into, but no one lost power.

The FBI is offering $25,000 rewards for each of these cases. The office of the governor and the Moore County Sheriff’s Office are both offering an additional $25,000 for Moore County.

On December 1, a new law will go into effect in North Carolina that steepens penalties against people found guilty of similar attacks.

(No arrests have been made in any of the three shootings in North Carolina.) A similar shooting that took place in Metcalf, California, in 2013 also remains unsolved after causing millions in damages.

Several people have been charged with conspiring to commit similar acts of destruction, most with neo-Nazi affiliations, including multiple men who were stationed at Camp Lejeune prior to moving to Idaho where they were charged. Additionally, in February 2023, Brandon Russell, one of the founders of the violent neo-Nazi group Atomwaffen Division, was charged along with his girlfriend for conspiring to destroy electrical infrastructure in Maryland, citing the Moore County attack when discussing plans.

(While no motivations have been identified in the Moore County shooting,) banners with neo-Nazi iconography were hung up in Moore County within weeks of the shooting, one reading “bring it all down,” linking to a Telegram channel where images had been posted with similar language and photos that appeared to show electrical infrastructure within weeks of the shootings in North Carolina.

The local community expressed concerns that the shooting was connected to a drag show being held in Southern Pines that weekend and called attention to social media posts made by citizens, but the sheriff’s office said they weren’t connected.