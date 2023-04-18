(WGHP) — The retrial for Molly Corbett and Thomas Martens has been pushed back to November, according to Martens’attoryney.

It is unknown at this time why the trial was postponed. In February, FOX8 learned the high-profile murder trial out of Davidson County will move to Forsyth County.

The trial is now expected to start on Nov. 6.

Ahead of their initial trial, Martens and Corbett’s team pushed to have the case moved citing concerns about whether the case could be fairly tried in Davidson County, but their request was ultimately denied. As the case now heads towards retrial, Forsyth County Resident Superior Court Judge David Hall said that he would allow the case to move to Forsyth County, a victory for the two defendants.

“After careful review, I determine that Forsyth County is the most proper venue for the joint trial of these matters,” Hall said. “The considerations attendant with this decision are myriad, and certainly specific to the factual and procedural posture of these cases. Your arguments were all well-founded and exceptionally persuasive. In the final analysis the totality of the circumstances, and particularly the fact that these matters are on for re-trial, satisfy the defendants’ extraordinary burden.”

On Dec. 22, Thomas Marten and his counsel asked the court to change the venue of the upcoming retrial of Thomas Martens and Molly Corbett, alleging concerns that the trial may not be fair, according to court documents.

Prosecutors allege that Molly Corbett and her father Thomas Martens beat Molly’s husband, Jason Corbett, to death with a paving brick and a baseball bat on Aug. 2, 2015.

During the case, both of them argued self-defense, saying that Jason Corbett had strangled Molly. Thomas has said that he beat Jason in a “life-and-death struggle.”

They pleaded not guilty and filed a motion to have the trial moved out of Davidson County, but it was initially denied and the trial moved forward.

They were both found guilty of second-degree murder and sentenced to 20 to 25 years in prison in 2017.

The State Court of Appeals overturned those convictions.