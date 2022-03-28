WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Walkertown Fire Chief Ross Flynt is recovering and feeling better after the shooting at Kermit’s Hot Dog House in Winston-Salem.

The 29-year-old fire chief was one of two people shot Friday afternoon.

Police say that Flynt was on-duty and with a group of firefighters who were eating outdoors when the shooting happened, and the other victim was leaving the restaurant after having picked up food.

According to Walkertown Fire Department Deputy Chief of Operations Joshua Stafford, his wife says Flynt is “remaining stable and is in good spirits. Making good progress daily. He’s been a big part of Walkertown and Winston for years and he’s always willing to help at any time. Hopefully we can get him back to normal as soon as possible.”

Both Flynt and the other man who was shot on Friday are expected to recover.

Back to work at Kermit’s Hot Dog House

Just days after one of the most terrifying experiences of their lives, the staff at Kermit’s Hot Dog House in Winston-Salem are back to work.

The return is not without some changes, like the plywood board that covers up the window that was shot out Friday afternoon.

Suspects appear in court

Two men have been arrested and charged after the shooting, and both suspects made their first court appearance Monday morning.

Kristan Jevon Allen, 21, of Winston-Salem, told the judge he was innocent and not a violent offender. He then asked if his bond could be lowered from $250,000. He faces the possibility of up to 20 years in prison on a number of charges, including his alleged involvement in the shooting.

A judge will hold a detention bond hearing for Allen on Friday.

Elijah Tyshawn Staton, 18, of High Point, faces the possibility of close to 20 years in prison as well. His bond is set at $151,000.

‘Now it’s time for us to step up for Ross’

Sean Houle, a former Kernersville Police Officer, said, “This is a person who responds to your emergency, but now here they are on the other end of having to be helped and folks responding to them.”

Houle knows the feeling all too well. More than a year ago he was shot in the head while responding to a call. He nearly lost his life.

“I’m speaking from my own experience, Ross is going to need someone to listen to him and share,” Houle said.

Houle worked with Flynt in passing and last spoke to him in December at a Christmas parade. Though they’ve worn different uniforms, their mission has always been the same.

“He wakes up, he puts on the uniform and he goes to work, sacrificing for his family, sacrificing for the betterment of his community,” Houle said.

Houle says that, like he did, he predicts Flynt, the fire department and everyone who lived through the shooting will find help through these circumstances and strength on the other side.

“When I saw him at the Walkertown Parade, we laughed, we cut up,” Houle said. “He asked me how I was doing, not being too far removed from it. Now it’s time for us to step up for Ross.”