WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — People living in Winston-Salem are turning to city leaders to learn more about why the Winston Weaver Company fire happened and how it affects them.

Wednesday night, people came together to hear from leaders across many departments. Many were mainly worried about their health and the health of the environment. They had the opportunity to ask questions to city leaders. But some were not happy with the answers they received.

“Should have been concerned about ammonium nitrate,” said Vernell Black, who lives about half a mile from the plant. “Swept it under the rug. The city got caught with their pants down when that fire started.”

One by one, dozens of community members stepped up to the mic and shared their concerns in the aftermath of the Winston Weaver Company Fertilizer Plant fire.

Some were worried about health issues.

“I have allergies,” one community member said. “Coughing, sneezing, itchy eyes from ragweed, from pollen. But this year, the season has passed, and I’m still coughing.”

Others had concerns a fire like this could happen again.

“Is there more warehouses in the city of Winston-Salem that stores ammonium nitrate?” said Sabrina Webster, who lives in the area.

About 40 people sat in the Hanes Hosiery Community Center gymnasium, listening to city leaders from various departments explain what happened last year and what’s next.

Part of that includes a study by researchers at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist and Wake Forest University. It will include three parts. The school of engineering will look at the quality of air, water and soil within a two-mile radius of the fire.

Then researchers will focus on the health effects of people living within that radius and interview 40 people living near the plant. Some of those interviews took place at Wednesday night’s meeting. Black plans to take part in one.

“I’m thinking about the little kids that play in the backyard, even though little kids don’t come outside no more like they used to,” he said. “I’m thinking about the elderly, which I am becoming one.”

Black used to work at the fertilizer plant. He thinks this fire could’ve been prevented.

“They should have been more proactive instead of reacting,” he said.

Most of the findings of these studies won’t be available for at least six months. Some could take years to get results. Health leaders said they will come back to the community to share more.