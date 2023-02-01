WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — On Jan. 31, 2022, the city of Winston-Salem was threatened by what its fire chief described as a fire at a fertilizer plant that could have resulted in “the largest explosion in U.S. history.”

A year later, as the site is still being studied, there is a new study underway to look into the potential long-term health impacts the people living within two miles of that former plant could face.

Tonight, FOX8 looks into the behind-the-scenes decision making during the days-long event, and who could be impacted most in the years to come.