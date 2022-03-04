Here’s when people in Winston-Salem impacted by the fertilizer plant fire can apply for compensation

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The City of Winston-Salem says low-income residents who live or work within the area that was impacted by the Weaver Fertilizer fire can apply for reimbursement next week.

The city and the Experiment in Self Reliance Inc. will accept applications for Weaver fire reimbursements from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 9, at the Fairgrounds Home & Garden Building located at 421 W. 27th St.

Low-income city residents who were impacted by the fire will be able to apply for reimbursements of fire-related expenses or lost wages during the evacuation due to the fire on Jan. 31 at the Weaver Fertilizer Plant.

The city has created a webpage at CityofWS.org/Weaver with full details about the event, eligibility, reimbursement limits, examples of documents that applicants should bring and answers to frequently asked questions.

Anyone who cannot attend the March 9 application event can go to CityofWS.org/Weaver for a link to ESR’s online application form and online appointment scheduler.

Residents can be reimbursed for hotel bills (four nights maximum), meals and other bona fide expenses related to the fire such as replacing air filters in their houses.

Those who lost wages due to the fire can also apply for reimbursement.

The reimbursement program is for Winston-Salem residents who live or work within the evacuation area and have a household income that is 80% or less of area median income, which varies by household size and is $55,100 for a family of four.

Applicants will need to bring proof that they live or work in the evacuation area and that they meet the income guidelines as well as receipts for their expenses or documentation of their lost wages.

The city will reimburse each household up to $1,000, provided that residents can document their expenses.

Anyone who does not have documentation can be reimbursed up to $300 per household provided they sign a form attesting to their expenses.

The $1,000 limit is a maximum reimbursement available per household no matter the actual expenses and regardless of how many people live at that address.

Households that incurred expenses of less than $1,000 will be reimbursed for their actual expenses.

Residents are not eligible for the city reimbursement program if they have already been reimbursed through other organizations such as Love Out Loud.

The city council has allocated $1 million for the reimbursement program and contracted with the Experiment in Self Reliance Inc. to process applications and payments.