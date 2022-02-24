Here’s when people impacted by Weaver fire can begin applying for compensation

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Low-income residents who live or work within the area that was impacted by the Weaver Fertilizer fire can soon apply for reimbursement.

The city of Winston-Salem announced Thursday that people will be able to apply beginning March 9.

Folks can be reimbursed for hotel bills, lost wages and other expenses related to the fire.

The Winston-Salem City Council approved $1 million for this reimbursement program on Monday, agreeing to hire the Experiment in Self Reliance Inc. to process the payments.

There will be an application far from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 9 at Fairgrounds Home and Garden Building, located at 421 27th St. Winston-Salem.

Additional application dates will be announced.

Eligible residents should bring receipts and other documentation of their expenses or lost wages to the application fair.

The reimbursement program is for Winston-Salem residents who live or work within the evacuation area and have a household income that is 80 percent or less of area median income, which varies by household size and is $55,100 for a family of four.

Only expenses incurred from 9 p.m. Jan. 31 through noon Feb. 4 will be reimbursed.

The city will reimburse each household for no more than $1,000, provided that residents can document their expenses with hotel receipts and receipts for other related expenses. Lost wages must be documented with pay statements that show their pay rate.

People are not eligible for the city reimbursement program if they have already been reimbursed through other organizations, such as Love Out Loud.