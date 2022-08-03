WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – An environmental watchdog group is suggesting that the level of hazardous material sent airborne by the fire at the Weaver Fertilizer Plant earlier this year was far more dangerous than the public had been told.

The Blue Ridge Environmental Defense League, a nonprofit organization based in Roanoke, Va., in a report released Wednesday said its evaluation of data from the Environmental Protection Agency shows officials understated the threat to health caused by particles sent into the air by the blaze.

The fire at the plant at 4440 North Cherry Street erupted on the evening of Jan. 31, causing some 6,500 residents to be evacuated from a 1-mile perimeter for nearly a week because of threats of explosion from ammonium nitrate stored at the facility.

There were no deaths or injuries related to the fire, but there were environmental threats in the water for several days. A class action suit has been filed on behalf of residents.

The EPA and NC Department of Environmental Quality both have studied the toxicity in the air caused by the billowing smoke, but BREDEL says it hasn’t received information from the state about its findings.

The organization’s 85-page report, authored by Mark Barker, suggests that EPA data show that pollutants that officials described as “irritants” actually were rated by the EPA to be “hazardous and very unhealthy.”

The report says that EPA didn’t set up its air monitors around the fire’s perimeter until 29 hours after the fire erupted, on Feb. 2, and by then readings for a pollutant known as Particulate Matter 2.5 “were already well into the hazardous category.”

The report said that during a press conference the next morning, officials said that “all levels have been in the acceptable range,” but the EPA’s data show that levels of PM 2.5 ranged nearly 20 times higher than the hazardous level.

“PM 2.5 concentrations were as high as 9200 micrograms per cubic meter (ug/m3) at the temporary air monitor located at the Wake Forest University police station,” BREDL’s report states. “EPA community action hazardous conditions start at a concentration of 500 ug/m3.”

WGHP has reached out to Winston-Salem Fire Chief William “Trey” Mayo, who was the public face of fighting the fire, Minor Barnette, director of the Forsyth County Environmental Assistance and Protection Office, and to a spokesperson for NC DEQ. None of them responded immediately to emails seeking reaction to the report.

Dangerous particles

The World Health Organization says that PM includes sulfate, nitrates, ammonia, sodium chloride, black carbon, mineral dust and water. These particles “can penetrate and lodge deep inside the lungs, the even more health-damaging particles are those with a diameter of 2.5 microns or less.”

Those can “penetrate the lung barrier and enter the blood system. Chronic exposure to particles contributes to the risk of developing cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, as well as of lung cancer” and even death.

Barnette had told residents that the wind was taking away particles that could be hazardous, but then in March she had questioned the dangers to residents caused by the fire.

“The levels we saw were high enough that they could have affected anybody that breathed it for a significant period of time,” Barnette told WGHP at the time. “I think it was probably adequate to keep people safe from the devastation of the explosion, but the smoke and air pollution was migrating a lot more than a mile away from the fire.”

Barnette said that “during this event what we’re talking about were unusually high levels but for a limited amount of time. So what we were Wtrying to communicate to the community was to avoid the smoke. Don’t breathe the smoke don’t go out in it.”

BREDL’s suggestions

BREDL describes itself as a “regional, community-based, non-profit environmental organization. Our founding principles are earth stewardship, environmental democracy, social justice, and community empowerment.”

Barker’s report suggests that officials need to “be transparent in reporting air quality and associated health impacts.

He also said that officials need to employ “EJScreen to identify vulnerable communities, and incorporate temporary air monitors into existing EPA current air quality maps.”