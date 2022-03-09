Evacuees from Winston-Salem fertilizer plant fire receive relief

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The reimbursement application process for dozens of families affected by the Weaver Fertilizer Plant fire began on Wednesday.

Those who needed assistance with applications or did not have a computer were able to meet from 5-8 p.m. at the Winston Salem Fairgrounds in the Neil Bolton Home and Garden Building where employees from Experiment in Self Reliance Inc. helped guide each person.

“I had to miss one day of work, and then we had to go to a hotel. It was just a lot, and it was overwhelming,” said Maritza Iturbide, who lives in Winston-Salem.

The Weaver Fire reimbursement application is made possible by $1 million of reserve money provided from the city set aside from their general funds.

“It took some negotiating, some phone calls, some zoom meetings…but we were able to find a happy medium,” said Mayor Pro Tempore D.D. Adams.

Officials said people applying for reimbursements must live or work within the mile radius of the Weaver Fertilizer Plant.

Applications are done online and must show how your household was affected by the fire.

People can show receipts for hotel stays, food and lost wages during the evacuation and get up to $1,000.

People without documents or receipts can get up to $300 through “self-certification” (using the honor system) but need to be approved by the city.

Officials said the application program is first-come, first-serve and open until the funds are gone.