City officials hold the first of 2 public meetings surrounding concerns over the Winston-Salem Weaver plant fire

Community members and business owners packed the gymnasium of the Hanes Hosiery Community Center in Winston Salem for the first of two meetings.

The public meetings will have Winston Salem city officials answer concerns surrounding the Winston Weaver Fertilizer Plant.

The first meeting was at the Hanes Hosiery Community Center from 6-7:30 pm, leaders and officials outlined what happened from the night of the fire leading up to the day people were allowed back into their homes after the evacuation.

The meeting ended with community members and business owners asking questions to Mayor Pro Tempore D D. Adams and other leaders surrounding the loss of funds after being evacuated, the possibility of health issues after the smoke and potential toxins have cleared, and where the community is headed in the future.

“It was important that your voices were heard in person versus an email or text or social media or tv. trust me we on the job, we going do what we got to do”, said Adams.

The next meeting will be at the Brown & Douglas Neighborhood Center in Winston Salem on Indiana Ave from 6-7:30 pm, days before the city council will meet and vote on a “Weaver Fire Assistance Program.”