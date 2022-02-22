$1 million in relief approved for Winston-Salem residents affected by the Weaver Fertilizer fire

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — People affected by the Weaver Fertilizer Plant fire will soon get their reimbursements back from the city in the form of a 1-million-dollar policy.

Monday, Winston Salem City Council held a virtual meeting and on that agenda were plans of how to pay back citizens that were mandated to evacuate on January 31st due to the fire.

The 1-million-dollar assistance program was approved unanimously by the city council.

The purpose of the new policy is to help the nearly 2400 households in the area and give money back to residents/employees within a mile radius of the evacuation zone of the plant.

To meet the eligibility— an applicant must have a low to moderate-income which officials said is 80% of the area’s median income, live or work in the city limits of the evacuation zone.

Under the policy, one household would be eligible to get a max of up to $1,000 in reimbursements for lost wages, food, hotel stays during the mandated evacuation period with proof of receipts and documents.

According to officials, those without documentation and receipts would be eligible for up to $300. However, applicants would need to show self-certification of how the fire affected the family and get it approved by city officials.

Applications and funding would go through Experiment in Self Reliance, Inc. in Winston Salem.

People who produce false documents or paperwork will face a penalty for fraud, plus the city will aggressively go after the company or family to get the funds back.

Officials said funds not used will go back into the city’s reserve.

The next public engagement meeting will be on March 17th.