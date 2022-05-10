DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The mother of the victim of a murder-suicide last month will be addressing the media for the first time on Tuesday.

According to a release from their legal representation, Ashton Brown’s mother and stepfather, Christina and Thomas Stucky, will address the media on Tuesday at 1 p.m. in Mocksville.

Sheriff Hartman of Davie County said they believe Ashton Brown and her two children, Bella and Brixx Ewing-Meeks, were killed by Aschod Ewing-Meeks, who then set fire to their home and shot himself on April 18.

Hours before the tragedy, the family came to the Davie County Sheriff’s Office for help, but didn’t say for what and left quickly.

Stucky’s legal representation says that they will be conducting its own independent investigation into what happened. Per the release, attorney Marwan Porter says that he believes the Davie County Sheriff’s Office should have intervened given the nature of the visit to the sheriff’s office and the way in which Ms. Brown acted on the phone.

On May 5, the mother of Aschod Ewing-Meeks spoke publicly about the case. She also believed that the sheriff’s office did not respond properly to the phone calls and appearance at the sheriff’s office. She also stated she believes Aschod Ewing-Meeks was suffering from CTE due to concussions he sustained playing football as a young man. He had been hospitalized in 2021 for suicidal ideations and paranoia.