MINT HILL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Mint Hill man involved with the January 6th post-election Capitol building attack has been identified and is now facing charges, the FBI and the U.S. Justice Department announced on Thursday.

David Daniel, 36, of Mint Hill, N.C., faces multiple charges including assaulting, resisting, and impeding officers and civil disorder.

Photo Credit: DOJ

Court records state that around 2:46 p.m. on January 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol building in Washington D.C., Daniel joined another rioter in leading a violent push against a barricaded Senate Wing door and officers who were attempting to hold the door closed.

The Charlotte FBI offices and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina are among the departments involved in the arrest.

Daniel is among more than 1,200 people who have been charged in the deadly riots that occurred following President Biden’s 2020 election win over former President Donald Trump.