WASHINGTON, D.C. (WGHP) – Laura Steele, the former High Point police officer who helped leaders of the Oath Keepers plan their assault on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was found guilty on all charges on Friday.

Steele was found guilty by a jury in U.S. District Court in Washington along with four of her codefendants in a trial of six members of the Oath Keepers, a right-wing militia group, who entered the Capitol in a violent attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election. The report first was shared by CNN.

Sandra Parker, Connie Meggs and William Isaacs also were found guilty on all charges, and two others, Michael Greene and Bennie Parker (Sandra’s husband), were found not guilty on some charges because they didn’t go into the building itself.

Steele was guilty of six counts listed in an eighth superseding indictment for her role in helping Elmer Stewart Rhodes III, the founder and leader of the Oath Keepers, in planning to disrupt that lawful transfer of power in Washington.

Judge Ahmit P. Meta had overseen the trial for the past several weeks and even replaced a juror just before the start of deliberations.

Steele, a Thomasville resident, is one of the Piedmont Triad’s most prominent defendants among the 27 from North Carolina who have been accused of or sentenced for participating in a violent effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election based on former President Donald Trump’s lies about fraud.

Steele is the latest of those 27 to be found guilty or to plead guilty. Eight have been sentenced to prison terms, and one received a suspended sentence. She is one of six residents of the Piedmont Triad to be charged. At least three others have entered pleas and are awaiting sentencing.

Rhodes and Kelly Meggs in November were found guilty of seditious conspiracy in helping to organize supporters of Trump to overturn the lawful election of President Joe Biden. Three other defendants were found guilty of related felony charges.

Steele is one of more than 1,100 members of Oath Keepers in North Carolina – including at least two state legislators – and there also are the Proud Boys, another group of right-wing extremists. One of that group’s state leaders, Charles Donohoe of Kernersville, pleaded guilty to charges earlier this year and agreed to testify in the sedition trial of Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio, which has been underway in Washington.

The Steele case

Steele is named in seven of nine counts in a 35-page indictment against the group. Those charges describe how Rhodes and certain regional leaders recruited members, including Steele, to travel to Washington. They are alleged to have worn paramilitary clothing and Oath Keepers identification as they overpowered guards and invaded the Capitol through the doors to the rotunda, court documents say.

Steele’s brother, Graydon Young of Englewood, Florida, is among several named in the document, but he was indicted separately He pleaded guilty to conspiracy and obstruction of Congress and was the first Oath Keeper to do so.

Steele is the only defendant in an eighth charge, which describes how she and Young on Jan. 7 allegedly used a backyard burn pit to destroy evidence of the attack, including their clothing.

Young’s plea and agreement to testify against Rhodes spared him a potential 30 years in prison. During the trial of Rhodes in October, he broke into sobs on the stand and apologized.