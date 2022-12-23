HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) – A familiar and not totally unexpected name showed up in the final report released Thursday by the congressional committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

That would be Mark Martin, former chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court and the newly appointed dean of High Point University’s developing law school, whose interaction with former President Donald Trump on and before Jan. 6 has been well documented.

Former NC Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Martin has been named the founding dean of High Point University’s planned law school. (HPU)

Chapter 7 of the committee’s final report details what was going on in the White House on that fateful day as the nation watched a deadly throng storm into the Capitol and try to overturn Congress’s certification of Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election.

On Page 609, the committee’s report names Martin. In describing what Trump did in the hours after he had addressed the nation from the Rose Garden and the insurrectionists were vacating the Capitol, Trump “spoke with Kurt Olsen and Mark Martin, lawyers who both advised him on the Vice President’s role in the joint session: He spoke with Martin for 9 minutes at 7:30 p.m., and Olsen twice, for 11 minutes at 7:17 p.m. and for another 10 minutes at 7:40 p.m.”

The footnotes in the report, in the section about how Trump refused to concede the election loss during his speech on Jan. 6, state that “Martin advised President Trump that Vice President Pence possessed the constitutional authority to impede the electoral count,” which was an approach that was not legally viable and that Pence would not pursue.

The footnotes also describe how Trump “asked to speak with Mr. Olsen and Mr. Martin before he left the dining room” and refer to documents in the National Archives.

But Martin’s name also shows up on Page 394, when the report discusses how Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who knew Martin from North Carolina, had “suggested that the DOJ leadership meet with William Olson and Kurt Olsen, the two attorneys affiliated with the Trump Campaign that had been working on the proposed suit, and added that Eastman and a retired judge from North Carolina named Mark Martin both had views about the lawsuit.”

Eastman, one of the lawyers who worked on substituting fake electors to usurp the count in the Electoral College, also sent copies of draft memos to Martin for his review.

Martin, who served the state Supreme Court from 2014 to 2019, was named on June 7 as the first dean of the law school that HPU plans to open. Both The New York Times and The Washington Post had reported that Martin was among the persons Trump called for counsel on Jan. 6.

The Times reported that Martin, at the time dean of the Regent University School of Law in Virginia Beach, Virginia, was part of a “team of lawyers with close ties to the Trump campaign” and to being part of two controversial legal maneuvers that Trump employed.

No report had suggested that Martin had been hired by Trump or anyone associated with his effort to overturn the election, but the Times did report that Martin was the author of a lawsuit in Texas that was used to that end.

Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump storm the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

A request to speak with Martin and questions sent to HPU for comment about the committee’s final report did not draw an immediate response. It’s unknown if Martin has assumed his role or moved to the area.

HPU previously had said in a statement: “Chief Justice Martin assured HPU that he was not retained as a lawyer by anyone in connection with the 2020 presidential election process. Based on HPU’s understanding of all the information available and our candid and open conversations with Chief Justice Martin, we believe that he has done nothing wrong.”

A separate release also said that “more than 1,000 people have been interviewed as part of the thorough work of the House Select Committee, and Mark Martin has not been one of them.”

Martin’s connections to Trump last summer inspired Carolina Forward, a progressive activist organization based in Carrboro, to lease a billboard along I-74 near HPU to call for the university to reconsider its decision and to urge High Point University President Nido Qubein and the university board to rescind Martin’s appointment as law school dean.”