GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – There was much talk about a Symphony, but the comments echoing through the departure terminal at Piedmont Triad International Airport on Tuesday morning sounded more like a chorus.

That was when officials of Boom Supersonic were announcing a partnership with three established companies to do something Boom couldn’t get anyone else to do: build the engine for the Overture supersonic transport jet it plans to manufacture in Greensboro.

Boom CEO Blake Scholl talks to the assembled dignitaries at Piedmont Triad International Airport about the Symphony engine development for his company’s supersonic jet Overture. (STEVEN DOYLE/WGHP)

That engine is called Symphony, and it is a company-controlled innovation that allows for a better financial plan and builds on the experience of established partners and supply lines.

Boom CEO Blake Scholl sang about Symphony at the “future birthplace of Overture,” as he called it, a few hundred yards from where his company will break ground next year on its “superfactory” – and perhaps more – with a goal of getting jets into the air in the next five years.

Boom is partnering with Florida Turbine Technologies – a subsidiary of Kratos Turbine – a company with a long history of building commercial and defense engines, General Electric Additives, a technology leader, and StandardAero, an engine maintenance company, to build Symphony.

Scholl said this was a solution that had been discussed “since earlier this year,” or even before Rolls-Royce Aviation stepped away as Boom’s engine partner in September.

This announcement comes just 11 months after Boom received about $130 million in government incentives to invest $500 million to build Overture at PTI. The company will hire 1,761 employees during the next five years at an average minimum annual salary of $68,000.

Boom has a 40-year lease and has turned earth on 61 acres just north and east of the main terminal. Scholl said there would be a formal ground-breaking next year, and Boom has an option on a second parcel at PTI.

American Airlines in August joined United Airlines, Japan Airlines and the United States Air Force through Grumman Northrup as customers for Boom, which plans to have its first passengers in the air by 2029.

Scholl on Tuesday told a gathering of dozens of dignitaries, including the mayors of Greensboro, Winston-Salem and High Point, that Boom will meet its goal of having the factory open in 2024 and the first jets in the air for FAA approval by 2027.

He said this was an “aggressive schedule, but aggressive schedules are often the best schedules.”

About Symphony

An artist’s concept of the new Symphony engine to be developed by Boom Supersonic (BOOM)

But the engine element has been a sticking point, because Boom aspires that its jets will fly at supersonic speeds on fuel that is 100% carbon net-zero, meaning that they would use no petroleum fuel and be environmentally friendly.

Although some industry experts had expressed skepticism about Boom’s plans, none immediately commented Tuesday on the Symphony concept.

Without getting into the technical weeds, Boom in its literature describes Symphony as “a medium-bypass turbofan engine with the same basic engine architecture that currently powers all modern commercial aircraft.”

The difference is that this engine includes a special intake that Boom designed that allows for more pressure and less noise. It will generate about 35,000 pounds of thrust at takeoff to carry about 88 passengers.

The partnerships

FTT, based in Jupiter, Florida, has a history in mostly smaller engines, such as for drones and cruise missiles. GE brings history in 3-D metal manufacturing and developing production technology. StandardAero has a long record of maintaining aircraft engines. Scholl called the partners “world-class suppliers.”

Each was represented Tuesday by a company official who talked about the future that Scholl had plotted for them, a step from their subsonic lives into the supersonic jetstream of the future.

Although Scholl declined to disclose the specifics of their financial arrangements, it was clear that this was Boom’s game to lead. He talked about the positive economics of this decision because it gives the company cash flow from not only the manufacture of the jet but also its engine.

He declined to say where that engine might be built or for whom the people building that engine might be employed, but Kathy Savitt, the company’s chief business officer, said earlier that officials would return in late January for another announcement about the superfactory.

Blake Scholl said the company surveys potential passengers about its plans. (STEVEN DOYLE/WGHP)

‘Excited about supersonic’

“This was far and away the best way to go,” Scholl said, calling the plan more “capital efficient” because it built on existing manufacturing technology and supply chain. That in the long run will hold down the costs to consumers, which he said would be about a 10% savings over subsonic ticket prices for first-class and business-class passengers, which is the immediate target audience.

He said the Overture would be 20% faster over land and twice faster than subsonic over water. He said 90% of first-class and business-class passengers surveyed by the company were eager for the faster flights.

“It’s hard to find a passenger not excited about supersonic,” he said.

About Overture

Boom’s Overture jet with its four Symphony engines. (BOOM)

The Overture will use four of the Symphony engines to reach a speed of Mach 1.7, which is roughly 1304.36 miles per hour. That’s slightly slower than the now-retired Concorde, which reached 1,350 miles, but it’s sufficient to get passengers from New York to London in 3.5 hours, the company says.

Boom suggests that its jet will fly more than 500 routes to destinations around the world, with a range of 4,888 miles.

The “sustainable aviation fuel” is described by the U.S. Department of Energy as being made from “renewable biomass and waste resources,” which could be corn, algae or wood products.

Ric Parker, former FTO of Rolls-Royce and now a senior adviser with Boom, spoke to the group in a taped message.

“Boom’s strategy with Symphony is quite innovative,” he said. “Their approach makes it compelling for top-tier suppliers to have the opportunity to contribute their expertise and capabilities to this exciting, breakthrough supersonic engine program.”