PARIS (WGHP) – Boom Supersonic – and thus Greensboro – made news Tuesday morning at the Paris Air Show, when the company announced several milestones in its development of the Overture supersonic jet it plans to build at the Piedmont Triad International Airport.

A computer-generated rendering shows the four Symphony engines on the Overture supersonic jet. Paris Air Show attendees had (BOOM SUPERSONIC)

Boom broke ground earlier this year on the 60-plus acres at PTI where it is planning to manufacture Overture, and the company announced last year that it had developed a partnership to build its own carbon-neutral engine, called Symphony. Both the jet and the engine were being touted by Boom in front of an international audience during the first Paris Airshow since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aubrey Scanlan, Boom’s senior marketing manager, told WGHP in an email that her company had announced new agreements with Aernnova to build the wings for Overture, with Leonardo for the fuselage and Aciturri for the “empennage,” which is part of the tail assembly.

Aernnova, headquartered in Spain, has a subsidiary, Structural Integrity Engineering, based in California. Leonardo, based in Italy, operates in all types of aircraft, and Aciturri, also based in Spain, is a supplier for Boeing, among other clients.

Boom last year announced its partnerships for Symphony with Kratos Defense & Security Solutions called Florida Turbine Technologies for the design, GE Additive for manufacturing engine components and StandardAero. In May it revealed a contract for non-petroleum fuel with Dimensional Energy.

Boom Supersonic CEO Blake Scholl speaking at PTI earlier this year. (WGHP)

“We are incredibly proud of the progress with Overture and Symphony from our global team of partners and suppliers who continue to operate at an accelerated pace toward the future of sustainable supersonic flight,” Boom CEO and founder Blake Scholl told the audience in Paris.

Scanlan said that Scholl also discussed:

A comprehensive look at the configuration of the system for Overture.

The engine architecture and additional key specifications for Symphony.

An expanded partnership with FTT to assemble the initial production units for a ground test, flight test and certification at a base in Jupiter, Florida.

Support for Northrop Grumman on a study by NASA to advance commercial supersonic flight efficiency.

The company included many more details in documents released following Scholl’s presentation, which includes the full specifications for the Symphony engine. In Paris Boom displayed a 3D computer-generated model of the engine.

A schematic of the Symphony engine that Boom shared at the Paris Air Show. (BOOM)

Boom had decided to build the engine under this arrangement after a former partner, Rolls-Royce, withdrew, and other potential providers declined not to participate. A “60 Minutes” report last July had raised questions about the viability of Boom’s plan.

“Symphony is the key that will unlock Overture and make it a commercial and enduring success,” said Ric Parker, former CTO of Rolls-Royce, said in the release. “Boom’s strategy with Symphony is very innovative. Their approach makes it compelling for top-tier suppliers to seek the opportunity to contribute their expertise and capabilities to this exciting, breakthrough, supersonic engine program.”

Boom at PTI

Boom’s plans for PTI. (PTIA)

Boom, based in Denver, received about $130 million in government incentives to invest $500 million to build Overture at what it calls a “superfactory” at PTI. The company is building on 62 acres in partnerships with BE&K Construction, which will build the facility, administrator The Christman Company, and the state’s Community Economic Development Agreement. The lease runs 40 years, and there is an option on a second, similarly sized parcel.

Maps for the property, just west and perhaps a little north of the main terminal, show two hangars to be built on the original parcel, and there is a construction plan for a cross-grounds taxiway that could link up to the airport’s overpass at Interstate 73 and connect to hundreds of acres on the other side of that highway.

American Airlines in August joined United Airlines, Japan Airlines and the United States Air Force through Grumman Northrup as customers for Boom, which plans to have its first passengers in the air by 2029.

The company will hire 1,761 employees during the next five years at an average minimum annual salary of $68,000.

About Overture

A rendering of Boom’s Overture (BOOM SUPERSONIC)

The Overture will use four of the Symphony engines to reach a speed of Mach 1.7, which is roughly 1304.36 miles per hour. That’s slightly slower than the now-retired Concorde, which reached 1,350 miles, but it’s sufficient to get passengers from New York to London in 3.5 hours, the company says.

Boom suggests that its jet will fly more than 500 routes to destinations around the world, with a range of 4,888 miles.

The “sustainable aviation fuel” is described by the U.S. Department of Energy as being made from “renewable biomass and waste resources,” which could be corn, algae or wood products.