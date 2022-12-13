GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Boom Supersonic’s search is over.

The company held a press conference Tuesday at Piedmont Triad International Airport for what it called “Boom’s upcoming Overture engine program announcement.” At the conference, the company announced that it now has a partner to help develop the carbon-neutral engine for Overture, the supersonic passenger jet it plans to build in Greensboro. The engine will be called Symphony.

Previously, Rolls-Royce was set to develop the engine until the company pulled out of the program in September.

Boom had been in discussions with a variety of potential partners before coming to a deal with a business unit of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions called Florida Turbine Technologies for the design, GE Additive for manufacturing engine components and StandardAero.

That piece was among the few missing from Boom’s plan to build the Overture transport jet at the company’s future manufacturing facility at PTI airport.

State and local governments signed off on about $130 million in incentives to lure the company to Greensboro. The company has a 40-year lease – but hasn’t broken ground – on 61 acres just north and east of the main terminal on the south side of I-73 and has an option on a second parcel.

The latest conception of the Overture from Boom.

Boom’s leased site at Piedmont Triad International Airport (PTIA)

The company is investing $500 million to build Overture and will hire 1,761 employees during the next five years. The average minimum annual salary would be $68,000.

American Airlines in August joined United Airlines, the United States Air Force and Grumman Northrup as customers for Boom, which plans to have its first jets in the air by 2029. But the engine element has been a sticking point.

Boom promises its jets will fly using carbon net-zero fuel, meaning that they would use no petroleum-based jet fuel and be environmentally friendly.