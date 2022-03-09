FOX8 WGHP
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – If you are traveling along Interstate 73 near the Piedmont Triad International Airport, you will find the shoulders of the highway closed for a construction …
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Boom Supersonic’s Overture jet will need a new engine manufacturer. The company’s development deal with Rolls-Royce came to an end …
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The protection of the planet through the development of clean energy will be explored more deeply at North Carolina A&T State University. …
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Boom Supersonic’s plan to build its manufacturing facility at Piedmont Triad International Airport became official on Tuesday – along with one additional …