FOX8 WGHP
Please enter a search term.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – We now have answers to at least some of the questions that residents and officials had raised about the immigrant children who will be housed under …
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning (D-Greensboro) has taken up the questions many residents are asking about the facility for immigrant children that will open …
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – We know there is going to be as meeting involving area and federal officials about what they now are calling the Greensboro Piedmont …
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The federal government will pay close to $50 million to use the campus of the former American Hebrew Academy in northwestern Greensboro for the next …