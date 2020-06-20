Investigation underway after ‘several bags’ of human remains found on beach

Rough water and waves in Atlantic Ocean. Florida, USA

SEATTLE — An investigation is underway in Seattle after “several bags” of human remains were found washed up on the beach Friday, according to investigators.

Police responded after getting a call about a suspicious bag on the beach.

Another bag was found in the water.

Detectives investigating after human remains found on beach in West Seattle. https://t.co/SejpsYpQmh — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) June 20, 2020

Once the contents were determined to be remains, detectives responded and started their investigation.

Harbor Patrol is assisting on the call, and detectives will work closely with the King County Medical Examiner’s Office as the investigation moves forward.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation.

It is unclear at this time whether the remains are male or female.