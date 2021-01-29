Investigation underway after person shot, killed in Surry County

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — An investigation is underway after a person was shot and killed in Surry County, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

At 4:37 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a reported shooting on Cedar Ridge Road.

Deputies on the scene found a male victim in the middle of the road dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing but a person of interest was detained at the crime scene.

The victim’s name has not been released.