Investigation underway after person found dead on property of Armfield Civic Center in Surry County

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An investigation is underway after a person was found dead on the property of the Armfield Civic Center in Surry County on Thursday morning, according to a news release from the Surry County Sheriff’s Office.

At 11:10 a.m., the sheriff’s office and the Pilot Mountain Police Department were called about a person found dead on the property of the civic center.

The sheriff’s office said they found a male victim dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Local schools were temporarily placed in shelter in place until released by the Surry County Sheriff’s Office.

The State Bureau of Investigation is assisting in this ongoing investigation.

No other details about the case have been released.