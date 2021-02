Photos of vehicle believed to be similar to the suspect vehicle (Crime Stoppers)

GREENSBORO, N.C. — An investigation is underway after a hit-and-run on Saturday night, according to a news release from Crime Stoppers.

Around 8:40 p.m., a late-model dark-colored Dodge Challenger hit a pedestrian and downed tree debris on Brightwood School Road.

The vehicle should have front end and/or underneath damage from driving through tree debris in the road, the release said.

Anyone with information on this hit-and-run is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.