GREENSBORO, N.C. — Interstate 85 Southbound in Greensboro is closed at Mile Marker 124 (South Elm-Eugene Street).

The crash happened at about 10:35 a.m. and is expected to be cleared at 2 p.m.

Drivers are advised to take Exit 126 B (US-421) to I-85 Business South to reaccess I-85 South.