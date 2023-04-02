ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The left two lanes of Interstate 85 North/40 East were closed following a crash in Alamance County, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred at Mile Marker 150 near Exit 150 for Jimmie Kerr Road.

The closure began at around 5:29 p.m. and lasted for around 18 minutes.

Traffic camera footage shows a heavy amount of congestion on I-85 N/40 E.

There is no word as to what caused the crash or the status of anyone involved at this time.