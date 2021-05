GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Interstate 40 Westbound is closed at Mount Hope Church Road in both directions following a crash with injuries, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Greensboro officers are on scene investigating.



Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route and use caution if traveling through the area.

The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.