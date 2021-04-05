Lane reopens on Interstate 40 Eastbound after wreck involving multiple vehicles in Davie County

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — One lane of Interstate 40 Eastbound near U.S. 64 in Davie County has reopened after a wreck on Monday afternoon, according to NC transportation officials.
Several vehicles were involved in the wreck, including tractor-trailers.
All lanes were closed for multiple hours.
Drivers are advised to take exit 162, continue on US-64 east for about 7 miles and then re-access I-40.
Crews are currently working to clear the scene.
It is unclear what caused the wreck or if anyone was injured.