Lane reopens on Interstate 40 Eastbound after wreck involving multiple vehicles in Davie County

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — One lane of Interstate 40 Eastbound near U.S. 64 in Davie County has reopened after a wreck on Monday afternoon, according to NC transportation officials.

Several vehicles were involved in the wreck, including tractor-trailers.

All lanes were closed for multiple hours.

Wreck on I-40 in Davie County (Chris Weaver/WGHP)

Drivers are advised to take exit 162, continue on US-64 east for about 7 miles and then re-access I-40.

Crews are currently working to clear the scene.

It is unclear what caused the wreck or if anyone was injured.