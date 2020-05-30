Video shows protesters shutting down I-40 in Guilford County in both directions

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Interstate 40 eastbound and westbound in Guilford County is closed in both directions, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

The interstate will be shut down between Patterson Street and Randleman Road until further notice due to heavy traffic and protests in the area.

The interstate was closed around 7:39 p.m. on Saturday, according to the NC Department of Transportation.

It is expected to reopen at 10:39 p.m. on Saturday night.

The interstate is closed near West Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro at mile marker 217.

Drivers are asked to find an alternate route or use caution if driving in the area.

Interstate 40 eastbound and westbound in Guilford County is closed in both directions (Nelson Kepley/WGHP)

