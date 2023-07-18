BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union and Latin American leaders concluded a summit that was supposed to be a love-in after eight years of separation with a second full day of aggravation over a bland statement on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that could not even gather unanimous support.

Europe’s fervent support of Ukraine clashed with the more distant approach pervasive in the 33-nation Community of Latin American and Caribbean States, and what should have been a detail of a landmark summit became its encompassing theme.

In the end, the shadow of Russian President Vladimir Putin hovered over the two-day meeting because Nicaragua refused to join 59 other nations, including Cuba and Venezuela, in a common criticism of the war.

“All the select members are aligned except Nicaragua,” French President Emmanuel Macron said. “I do respect the internal process not to outvote just one member. So they will have to clarify this.”

There also was criticism and disappointment on the Latin American side.

“We’re very sorry for the situation. And really, I mean, we’re very surprised that there are members of our group which oppose any resolution concerning this war,” said Chilean Foreign Minister Alberto van Klaveren. “It’s a war of aggression.”

Common conclusions are traditionally issued at the end of such summits and anything less dampened a meeting that was supposed to be a warm blanket of words and commitments between trusted partners from each side of the Atlantic.

More than one EU leader suspected that Moscow was involved in sowing division. “Don’t be seduced by Russian propaganda. Russia is not a victim -– it is the aggressor,” Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausada said.

It was a standoff over an issue that a vast majority of the 60 nations attending had already agreed on in several votes at the United Nations and other international institutions.

Even beyond the war in Russia, both sides saw less eye to eye than expected. While the 27-nation EU wanted the summit to focus on new economic initiatives and closer cooperation to stave off surging Chinese influence in the region, several CELAC leaders brought century-old recriminations over colonialism and slavery to the table.

As a result of the differences, long-stalled trade agreements — such as a huge EU-Mercosur deal — were no closer to resolution when the leaders prepared to wrap up their summit Tuesday afternoon.

If something were on show, it was Central and South America’s increased confidence, boosted by a huge injection of funds from China and the knowledge that their critical raw materials will become ever more vital as the EU seeks to end an excessive reliance on Beijing’s rare mineral resources.

Their last such encounter was in 2015, and since then the COVID-19 pandemic and Brazil’s three-year departure from the 33-nation CELAC group had made the Atlantic Ocean separating the two sides seem wider.