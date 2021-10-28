Interactive Map: These are the Halloween kids movies that each state is searching for in 2021

(WGHP) — It’s been over 50 years since the Mystery Machine first rolled onto the scene, but kids are still clamoring for “Scooby-Doo” when they’re looking for a spooky movie to celebrate Halloween.
Dish put together a list of PG- and G-rated kids Halloween movies and used SEMRush to see which ones have the highest keyword search ranking. They then ran the movies through Google Trends to find which movies each state is searching for most.
“Scooby-Doo” popped up as the number one in 13 states, followed by “Coraline” which topped the list in 11 states.
“Ghostbusters” (8), “Beetlejuice” (5), “Hocus Pocus” (4) and “E.T.” (4) were next for the most state’s won.
“Coco” came out with only two states, barely setting it apart from the movies that won one location each: “Gremlins” in North Dakota, “Halloweentown” in Oregon, “Hotel Transylvania” in Wyoming, “The Addams Family” in Montana and “The Witches” in Washington, D.C.
|State
|Most Searched Spooky Kids Movies in 2021
|Alabama
|Scooby-Doo
|Alaska
|Scooby-Doo
|Arizona
|Coraline
|Arkansas
|Beetlejuice
|California
|Coraline
|Colorado
|Beetlejuice
|Connecticut
|Hocus Pocus
|Delaware
|Beetlejuice
|District of Columbia
|The Witches
|Florida
|ET
|Georgia
|Coraline
|Hawaii
|ET
|Idaho
|Ghostbusters
|Illinois
|Coraline
|Indiana
|Scooby-Doo
|Iowa
|Scooby-Doo
|Kansas
|Scooby-Doo
|Kentucky
|Coraline
|Louisiana
|Scooby-Doo
|Maine
|ET
|Maryland
|ET
|Massachusetts
|Hocus Pocus
|Michigan
|Scooby-Doo
|Minnesota
|Scooby-Doo
|Mississippi
|Scooby-Doo
|Missouri
|Ghostbusters
|Montana
|The Addams Family
|Nebraska
|Scooby-Doo
|Nevada
|Coraline
|New Hampshire
|Ghostbusters
|New Jersey
|Coraline
|New Mexico
|Coco
|New York
|Coraline
|North Carolina
|Scooby-Doo
|North Dakota
|Gremlins
|Ohio
|Scooby-Doo
|Oklahoma
|Ghostbusters
|Oregon
|Halloweentown
|Pennsylvania
|Ghostbusters
|Rhode Island
|Hocus Pocus
|South Carolina
|Scooby-Doo
|South Dakota
|Beetlejuice
|Tennessee
|Ghostbusters
|Texas
|Coco
|Utah
|Coraline
|Vermont
|Beetlejuice
|Virginia
|Ghostbusters
|Washington
|Coraline
|West Virginia
|Hocus Pocus
|Wisconsin
|Ghostbusters
|Wyoming
|Hotel Transylvania