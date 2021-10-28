Interactive Map: These are the Halloween kids movies that each state is searching for in 2021

(WGHP) — It’s been over 50 years since the Mystery Machine first rolled onto the scene, but kids are still clamoring for “Scooby-Doo” when they’re looking for a spooky movie to celebrate Halloween.

Dish put together a list of PG- and G-rated kids Halloween movies and used SEMRush to see which ones have the highest keyword search ranking. They then ran the movies through Google Trends to find which movies each state is searching for most.

“Scooby-Doo” popped up as the number one in 13 states, followed by “Coraline” which topped the list in 11 states.

“Ghostbusters” (8), “Beetlejuice” (5), “Hocus Pocus” (4) and “E.T.” (4) were next for the most state’s won.

“Coco” came out with only two states, barely setting it apart from the movies that won one location each: “Gremlins” in North Dakota, “Halloweentown” in Oregon, “Hotel Transylvania” in Wyoming, “The Addams Family” in Montana and “The Witches” in Washington, D.C.

StateMost Searched Spooky Kids Movies in 2021
AlabamaScooby-Doo
AlaskaScooby-Doo
ArizonaCoraline
ArkansasBeetlejuice
CaliforniaCoraline
ColoradoBeetlejuice
ConnecticutHocus Pocus
DelawareBeetlejuice
District of ColumbiaThe Witches
FloridaET
GeorgiaCoraline
HawaiiET
IdahoGhostbusters
IllinoisCoraline
IndianaScooby-Doo
IowaScooby-Doo
KansasScooby-Doo
KentuckyCoraline
LouisianaScooby-Doo
MaineET
MarylandET
MassachusettsHocus Pocus
MichiganScooby-Doo
MinnesotaScooby-Doo
MississippiScooby-Doo
MissouriGhostbusters
MontanaThe Addams Family
NebraskaScooby-Doo
NevadaCoraline
New HampshireGhostbusters
New JerseyCoraline
New MexicoCoco
New YorkCoraline
North CarolinaScooby-Doo
North DakotaGremlins
OhioScooby-Doo
OklahomaGhostbusters
OregonHalloweentown
PennsylvaniaGhostbusters
Rhode IslandHocus Pocus
South CarolinaScooby-Doo
South DakotaBeetlejuice
TennesseeGhostbusters
TexasCoco
UtahCoraline
VermontBeetlejuice
VirginiaGhostbusters
WashingtonCoraline
West VirginiaHocus Pocus
WisconsinGhostbusters
WyomingHotel Transylvania

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

