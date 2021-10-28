Interactive Map: These are the Halloween kids movies that each state is searching for in 2021

(WGHP) — It’s been over 50 years since the Mystery Machine first rolled onto the scene, but kids are still clamoring for “Scooby-Doo” when they’re looking for a spooky movie to celebrate Halloween.

Dish put together a list of PG- and G-rated kids Halloween movies and used SEMRush to see which ones have the highest keyword search ranking. They then ran the movies through Google Trends to find which movies each state is searching for most.

“Scooby-Doo” popped up as the number one in 13 states, followed by “Coraline” which topped the list in 11 states.

“Ghostbusters” (8), “Beetlejuice” (5), “Hocus Pocus” (4) and “E.T.” (4) were next for the most state’s won.

“Coco” came out with only two states, barely setting it apart from the movies that won one location each: “Gremlins” in North Dakota, “Halloweentown” in Oregon, “Hotel Transylvania” in Wyoming, “The Addams Family” in Montana and “The Witches” in Washington, D.C.

State Most Searched Spooky Kids Movies in 2021 Alabama Scooby-Doo Alaska Scooby-Doo Arizona Coraline Arkansas Beetlejuice California Coraline Colorado Beetlejuice Connecticut Hocus Pocus Delaware Beetlejuice District of Columbia The Witches Florida ET Georgia Coraline Hawaii ET Idaho Ghostbusters Illinois Coraline Indiana Scooby-Doo Iowa Scooby-Doo Kansas Scooby-Doo Kentucky Coraline Louisiana Scooby-Doo Maine ET Maryland ET Massachusetts Hocus Pocus Michigan Scooby-Doo Minnesota Scooby-Doo Mississippi Scooby-Doo Missouri Ghostbusters Montana The Addams Family Nebraska Scooby-Doo Nevada Coraline New Hampshire Ghostbusters New Jersey Coraline New Mexico Coco New York Coraline North Carolina Scooby-Doo North Dakota Gremlins Ohio Scooby-Doo Oklahoma Ghostbusters Oregon Halloweentown Pennsylvania Ghostbusters Rhode Island Hocus Pocus South Carolina Scooby-Doo South Dakota Beetlejuice Tennessee Ghostbusters Texas Coco Utah Coraline Vermont Beetlejuice Virginia Ghostbusters Washington Coraline West Virginia Hocus Pocus Wisconsin Ghostbusters Wyoming Hotel Transylvania