Interactive map: See new Census data on population, race, housing and more

(WGHP/AP) — The Census Bureau on Thursday issued its most detailed portrait yet of how the U.S. has changed over the past decade, releasing a trove of demographic data.

In the interactive map above, provided by the U.S. Census Bureau, you can explore data based on population, race, housing and more.

The data comes from compiling forms filled out last year by tens of millions of Americans, with the help of census takers and government statisticians to fill in the blanks when forms were not turned in or questions were left unanswered. The numbers reflect countless decisions made over the past 10 years by individuals to have children, move to another part of the country or come to the U.S. from elsewhere.