Innovative new space Congdon Yards hopes to draw people to High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A new innovative space called Congdon Yards is set to open and draw people from in and outside the Piedmont Triad to downtown High Point.

“We have this great 100-year-old building with all kinds of character that we can attract,” said Patrick Chapin, the president and CEO of Business High Point-Chamber of Commerce. “People like designer and furnishing companies.”

Business High Point-Chamber of Commerce is managing the 200,000-square-foot property on West English Road near the High Point Rockers baseball stadium.

Chapin told FOX8 the five story facility will bring life and energy back into downtown. It highlights High Point’s rich past and dedication to manufacturing while adding an innovative space for people to come up with new ideas.

Congdon Yards is a catalyst for thinkers and entrepreneurs to start or grow a business.

“This is where people wanna come in, hook up their laptop, grab a cup of coffee, grab a sandwich, but come together as a community and build relationships,” Chapin said.

A $40 million investment from David Congdon of Old Dominion Freight Line and the Congdon Family Foundation made the project possible.

One side of the complex is “The Factory” and will open as an entertainment venue and two restaurants later this year. The other side is “Plant 7” where business offices are located. Currently, 20 offices, or 95% of the space, are occupied.

“Small offices 250 square feet to 500 square feet to 1,100 square feet to bigger floors to an entire floor,” Chapin said.

Global textile manufacture Culp Inc. based in High Point will be the anchor tenant on the top floor.

Additionally, a partnership with SCM Woodworking Machinery provided $2 million worth of manufacturing equipment for a space called “The Generator.” Chapin told FOX8 the tools are for interior or furniture designers.

“It’s the creator who does a beautiful piece of furniture, but it takes them three weeks in their garage or their studio,” he said. ‘Well, they can come here and manufacture it in a day.”

Chapin hopes with all Congdon Yards offers the community it will attract people to move or visit High Point.

“We want our community and our visitors to take great pride in what High Point has been and is headed,” Chapin said.

The facility was built in 1920 as the Adams-Millis Hosiery Mill. Chapin said at one time it was the largest hosiery factory in the world providing millions of socks for soldiers in World War II.

Renovations to the facility began in 2019 and stayed on track throughout the pandemic. Congdon Yards officially opens May 10. “The Commons” will open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily for the public to enjoy.