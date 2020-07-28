Inmates save deputy who suffered medical emergency in jail unit

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is thanking three inmates who saved a deputy when he suffered a medical emergency at work.

In a Facebook post Tuesday morning, GCSO said the deputy was supervising a jail housing unit, when inmates noticed he looked like he wasn’t feeling well. He then lost consciousness at his deputy desk and fell onto the concrete floor, splitting his head open.

Inmates who could see what happened began pounding on their doors, GCSO said. Soon, the entire unit was “thundering with noise.”

The deputy, who later said he did not realize he’d been unconscious, said he heard the inmates shouting his name. He said he thought someone needed help, so he stood up, opened the cell doors, and lost consciousness again.

Three inmates rushed out of their rooms to help the deputy. They called for help on the deputy’s desk phone and radio.

GCSO said help arrived right away, and the deputy is now recovering at home.

“These inmates came to his aid because our deputy, like most law enforcement officers, treats people with the dignity they deserve,” GCSO said. “These inmates had no obligation whatsoever to render aid to a bleeding, vulnerable deputy, but they didn’t hesitate.”

GCSO said it is proud of the inmates for showing determination and kindness during the incident.

“Many people have strong opinions about law enforcement officers and criminals, but this incident clearly illustrates the potential goodness found in both,” GCSO said.