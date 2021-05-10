Inmate in Surry County kills himself in cell over weekend; investigation underway

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An investigation is underway after an inmate in Surry County killed himself over the weekend, according to a Surry County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On Saturday evening, an inmate named Donnie Matthews at the Surry County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center used his bed linens and killed himself within the single cell block where he was housed.

Detention staff found Matthews and immediately started emergency medical care (CPR).

Surry County Emergency Medical Services were told about the situation and responded quickly to the detention center to help.

Matthews passed at the scene.

Due to protocol and general practice, when a person passes while in the custody of a county detention facility, the agency has to notify the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the North Carolina Jail Inspector’s Office.

The SCSO has already reached out to both.

“This incident is tragic, and our thoughts and prayers go out to the inmate’s family,” said Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt.

As a general practice, the NCSBI has opened and is conducting an investigation. Any questions should be directed to the NCSBI.