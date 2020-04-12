Inmate at federal prison in NC dies from COVID-19 as number of cases in state passes 4,500

BUTNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Federal officials announced Sunday that an inmate at a prison in Butner died from complications from COVID-19.

Granville Vance Public Health officials announced last week that there were at least 59 COVID-19 cases at the federal prison complex.

As of Sunday, the Federal Bureau of Prisons website currently lists 82 cases in the complex, including staff members.

RELATED: Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

The inmate who died, Charles Richard Rootes, 81, passed away on Saturday at a local hospital, according to a news release from the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Rootes was sentenced in Tennessee to 99-years in prison for kidnapping, rape and motor vehicle theft, according to a news release from federal officials.

Rootes had been in custody at FCI Butner I, a medium security facility, since October 22, 2019.

Rootes “had long-term, pre-existing medical conditions which the CDC lists as risk factors for developing more severe COVID-19 disease,” the news release said.

The Bureau of Prisons website lists 4,670 inmates at the various buildings in the prison complex.