Ingles to require customers to wear face covering

Ingles Markets is the latest retailer to require customers to wear a face covering while shopping in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The requirement begins in all Ingles locations on July 21.

It will not apply to customers with medical conditions who are unable to wear face covering.

The following statement was released on the company’s website:

“The CDC stated “Cloth face coverings are one of the most powerful weapons we have to slow and stop the spread of the virus – particularly when used universally within a community setting. Face covering, combined with physical distancing and frequent handwashing, has been proven to reduce the spread.”

Ingles employyees will be putting up signs at all store entrances that announce the requirement, and in-store announcements will be made.