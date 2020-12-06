Inflatable Christmas decoration stolen from fire department

An inflatable Santa decoration was stolen from the Williamston Fire Department over the weekend. (Photo: Williamston Fire Dept. Facebook)

WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (WSPA) – An inflatable Christmas decoration has been stolen from the Williamston Fire Department, officials posted on Facebook this weekend.

They said a blow-up Santa riding a fire engine was stolen from the Williamston Spring Park on Saturday. The department had just purchased it Thursday, according to the post.

“Needless to say, there will NOT be a replacement, as we struggled to be able to purchase this one.”

Williamston Fire says funds are extremely low, as there was no 4th of July Celebration, Spring Water Festival, or No Boo-in-the-Park, where they normally raise money.

Several commenters on the Facebook post have inquired about how to help the fire department. Visit the post below for the latest. We’ll also continue to update this story.