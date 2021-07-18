Infant stabbed to death, woman taken to hospital

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD has reported a homicide at the intersection of North Broad and Columbus streets on the outer edge of the Seventh Ward.

At about 6:24 p.m. Saturday evening, the NOPD responded to a disturbance call at the location. Upon arrival, officers located an infant boy with apparent stab wounds.

The victim was declared deceased at the scene.

A woman was taken from the scene via EMS for further evaluation.

Investigators are currently in the process of gathering evidence and information in this incident. No additional details are available at this time.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will identify the victim and official cause of death upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.

Homicide Detective Walter Edmond can be reached at 504-658-5300 with any additional information that can aid in the investigation, or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.