Infant in critical condition, couple dead after domestic-related shooting at NC home

LENOIR, N.C. (WJZY) — An infant is listed in critical condition, and a couple has died from their injuries following a domestic-related shooting at a home in Lenoir on Monday, police say.

The triple shooting happened around 12 p.m. at a home in the 500 block of NW Willow Street, according to the Lenoir Police Department.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two adults and an infant injured from gunshot wounds.

The three family members were then taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The two adults, identified as Anthony Maurice Stevenson, 24, and Shantel Leighann Harper, 21, died from their injuries at Caldwell UNC Healthcare.

The infant was airlifted to CMC Main and is listed in critical condition at this time, police say.

The shooting was prompted following a reported domestic disturbance.

Detectives are not looking for any other suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the LPD at (828) 757-2104.