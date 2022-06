UPPER ST. CLAIR, Pa. (WPXI) — An infant died after being left inside a hot car for several hours on Thursday in Pennsylvania, according to the Alleghany County Police Department.

Officers were called to the home in the evening. They found the 3-month-old unresponsive in the parent’s vehicle.

The infant was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Homicide detectives began an investigation that remains ongoing.