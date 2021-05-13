Indoor mask mandate remains in effect in NC as officials review CDC recommendations

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP/AP) — Despite new recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the indoor mask mandate remains in effect in North Carolina.

In a move to send the country back toward pre-pandemic life, the CDC on Thursday eased indoor mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to safely stop wearing masks inside in most places.

The new guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters, but will help clear the way for reopening workplaces, schools, and other venues — even removing the need for masks or social distancing for those who are fully vaccinated.

The CDC will also no longer recommend that fully vaccinated people wear masks outdoors in crowds.

Dory MacMillan, press secretary with the Office of Governor Roy Cooper, gave FOX8 the following statement when asked about the mask mandate in North Carolina.

“The CDC announcement today on masks shows the important benefits of vaccinations. North Carolina two weeks ago removed the outdoor mask mandate, but the indoor mask mandate remains in effect while state health officials review the specific CDC recommendations.”

To view the COVID-19 North Carolina Dashboard, click here.